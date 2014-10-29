Telenor CEO says cash flow target is too ambitious

OSLO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Telenor no longer expects to achieve its stated cash flow ambition for 2015, Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said on Wednesday.

“Our cash flow ambition of 28-30 billion Norwegian crowns ($4.23-$4.53 billion) by 2015 comes out to be too ambitious,” Baksaas told a press conference.

“This is due to timing issues and headwinds in some markets and opportunities to invest in profitable growth,” he said while presenting the company’s third-quarter earnings.