7 months ago
Telenor says workforce reduction is inevitable
#First Republic News
February 2, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 7 months ago

Telenor says workforce reduction is inevitable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Telenor's sees workforce reductions as inevitable in the years towards 2020, CFO Joergen Rostrup told a company investor conference on Thursday:

** Capex, which peaked at 20 percent of revenues in 2016, is expected to come down to 15 percent going forward

** Sees significant improvement potential when it comes to (efficiency) and cost reduction

** Sales, marketing and personnel costs make up almost half of Telenor's cost base, and need to come down.

** "To reach these goals, workforce reduction is inevitable." (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)

