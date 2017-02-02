Telenor says workforce reduction is inevitable

OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Telenor's sees workforce reductions as inevitable in the years towards 2020, CFO Joergen Rostrup told a company investor conference on Thursday:

** Capex, which peaked at 20 percent of revenues in 2016, is expected to come down to 15 percent going forward

** Sees significant improvement potential when it comes to (efficiency) and cost reduction

** Sales, marketing and personnel costs make up almost half of Telenor's cost base, and need to come down.

** "To reach these goals, workforce reduction is inevitable." (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)