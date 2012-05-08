FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Telenor Q1 results by division
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 8, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Telenor Q1 results by division

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OSLO, May 8 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor  reported
the following revenues and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation(EBITDA) by division for the first
quarter.      	
    The figures are compared to the same period a year earlier  	
and against analysts' average forecasts (in millions of   	
Norwegian crowns).      	
        	
                           Q1 2012    Forecast*    Q1 2011     	
NORWAY:      	
 Revenues                   6,222       6,323       6,293     	
 EBITDA                     2,442       2,417       2,609    	
BROADCAST:      	
 Revenues                   1,672       1,738       1,710    	
 EBITDA                       515         460         438     	
OTHER:      	
 Revenues                   1,112         994       1,104   	
 EBITDA                      -253        -119        -209    	
MOBILE:      	
 Revenues Mobile Grameen    1,627       1,684       1,659   	
 EBITDA                       898         887         791     	
 Revenues Mobile Digi       2,968       2,935       2,687   	
 EBITDA                     1,391       1,346       1,220    	
 Revenues Denmark           1,501       1,618       1,749     	
 EBITDA                       296         366         429     	
 Revenues Sweden            2,545       2,547       2,508     	
 EBITDA                       626         655         652     	
 Revenues Mobile Montenegro   120         133         133     	
 EBITDA                        43          52          50     	
 Revenues Mobile Pakistan   1,387       1,327       1,179     	
 EBITDA                       568         512         393     	
 Revenues Mobile DTAC       4,209       3,921       3,692     	
 EBITDA                     1,261       1,267       1,351    	
 Revenues Mobile Serbia       656         675         657     	
 EBITDA                       257         280         278     	
 Revenues India             1,009       1,088         548     	
 EBITDA                      -622        -603      -1,019   	
 Revenues Hungary             964         997       1,078    	
 EBITDA                       351         332         377       	
     	
   	
 TOTAL REVENUES            25,119      25,000      24,092  	
 TOTAL EBITDA, ADJUSTED     7,739       7,778       7,359  	
           	
NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian telecoms group is Telenor     	
ASA.     	
 (*) Forecast based on average from Reuters poll of     	
18 analysts    	
  	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)

