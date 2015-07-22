TABLE-Telenor Q2 results by division

OSLO, July 22 (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor reported the following revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by division for the second quarter.

The figures are compared to the same period a year earlier and against analysts’ average forecasts (in millions of Norwegian crowns).

Q2 2015 Forecast* Q2 2014 Revenues Norway 6,605 6,541 6,504 EBITDA 2,723 2,745 2,783 Revenues Sweden 2,996 2,913 2,838 EBITDA 837 884 890 Revenues Hungary 1,050 1,033 1,045 EBITDA 331 347 383 Revenues Bulgaria 675 685 654 EBITDA 272 264 260 Revenues Mobile Serbia and Montenegro 918 862 838 EBITDA 325 319 331 Revenues Mobile DTAC 5,112 5,199 4,029 EBITDA 1,566 1,727 1,464 Revenues Mobile Digi 3,649 3,842 3,230 EBITDA 1,660 1,732 1,467 Revenues Mobile Grameen 2,630 2,663 2,025 EBITDA 1,417 1,431 1,094 Revenues Mobile Pakistan 1,945 2,026 1,555 EBITDA 639 804 659 Revenues India 1,362 1,478 1,021 EBITDA 24 31.8 -106 Revenues Myanmar 1,142 1,066 0 EBITDA 479 202 -83 Revenues Broadcast 1,518 1,538 1,529 EBITDA 480 468 469 Revenues Other 1,631 1,547 1,371 EBITDA -178 -178 -122 Revenues Eliminations -1,055 -1,134 -982 EBITDA -5 -2.78 11.0 TOTAL REVENUES 30,179 30,239 25,657 TOTAL EBITDA, ADJUSTED 10,571 10,768 9,498 NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian telecoms group is Telenor ASA.