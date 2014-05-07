TABLE-Telenor Q1 results by divisions

OSLO, May 7 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor TEL.OL reported the following revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by division for the first quarter. The figures are compared to the same period a year earlier and against analysts' average forecasts (in millions of Norwegian crowns). Q1 2014 Forecast* Q1 2013 Revenues Norway 6,276 6,129 6,165 EBITDA 2,658 2,532 2,717 Revenues Sweden 2,884 2,836 2,539 EBITDA 850 803 705 Revenues Denmark 1,207 1,214 1,192 EBITDA 190 241 254 Revenues Hungary 996 982 930 EBITDA 368 356 355 Revenues Bulgaria 628 639 N/A EBITDA 238 213 N/A Revenues Mobile Serbia and Montenegro 811 843 763 EBITDA 298 315 306 Revenues Mobile DTAC 4,187 4,441 4,519 EBITDA 1,531 1,484 1,423 Revenues Mobile Digi 3,173 3,177 3,005 EBITDA 1,423 1,398 1,302 Revenues Mobile Grameen 1,961 1,992 1,672 EBITDA 1,052 979 795 Revenues Mobile Pakistan 1,395 1,386 1,286 EBITDA 537 524 496 Revenues India 919 877 708 EBITDA -83 N/A -185 Revenues Myanmar 0 N/A 0 EBITDA -68 N/A 0 Revenues Broadcast 1,693 1,665 1,610 EBITDA 511 N/A 472 Revenues Other 1,305 1,147 1,142 EBITDA -189 -205 -216 Revenues eliminations -921 -806 -815 EBITDA -17 -4 -3 TOTAL REVENUES 26,515 26,481 24,716 TOTAL EBITDA, REPORTED 11,884 11,688 8,153 TOTAL EBITDA, ADJUSTED 9,298 9,138 8,423 NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian telecoms group is Telenor ASA TEL.OL. (*) Forecast based on average from Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik and Henrik Stolen)