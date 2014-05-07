FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Telenor Q1 results by divisions
May 7, 2014

TABLE-Telenor Q1 results by divisions

OSLO, May 7 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor TEL.OL reported the following revenues and earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by division for the first quarter.
    The figures are compared to the same period a year earlier and against analysts' average
forecasts (in millions of Norwegian crowns).
    
                                       Q1 2014    Forecast*    Q1 2013      
Revenues Norway                         6,276       6,129       6,165       
EBITDA                                  2,658       2,532       2,717      
Revenues Sweden                         2,884       2,836       2,539       
EBITDA                                    850         803         705       
Revenues Denmark                        1,207       1,214       1,192 
EBITDA                                    190         241         254       
Revenues Hungary                          996         982         930    
EBITDA                                    368         356         355      
Revenues Bulgaria                         628         639         N/A
EBITDA                                    238         213         N/A       
Revenues Mobile Serbia and Montenegro     811         843         763       
EBITDA                                    298         315         306       
Revenues Mobile DTAC                    4,187       4,441       4,519       
EBITDA                                  1,531       1,484       1,423     
Revenues Mobile Digi                    3,173       3,177       3,005    
EBITDA                                  1,423       1,398       1,302    
Revenues Mobile Grameen                 1,961       1,992       1,672       
EBITDA                                  1,052         979         795       
Revenues Mobile Pakistan                1,395       1,386       1,286       
EBITDA                                    537         524         496       
Revenues India                            919         877         708       
EBITDA                                    -83         N/A        -185      
Revenues Myanmar                            0         N/A           0       
EBITDA                                    -68         N/A           0      
Revenues Broadcast                      1,693       1,665       1,610      
EBITDA                                    511         N/A         472      
Revenues Other                          1,305       1,147       1,142     
EBITDA                                   -189        -205        -216 
Revenues eliminations                    -921        -806        -815
EBITDA                                    -17          -4          -3
TOTAL REVENUES                         26,515      26,481      24,716    
TOTAL EBITDA, REPORTED                 11,884      11,688       8,153 
TOTAL EBITDA, ADJUSTED                  9,298       9,138       8,423       
    
NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian telecoms group is Telenor ASA TEL.OL. 
(*) Forecast based on average from Reuters poll of analysts.

 (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik and Henrik Stolen)

