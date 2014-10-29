FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's Telenor Q3 profit meets forecast, keeps guidance
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 29, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's Telenor Q3 profit meets forecast, keeps guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor reported third-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Wednesday and kept its full-year outlook.

Telenor’s third-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose to 10.26 billion Norwegian crowns from 9.62 billion crowns a year ago, roughly in line with a forecast of 10.04 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts..

The firm repeated its 2014 target of an EBITDA margin above last year’s level of 34.5 percent and low single digit revenue growth. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.