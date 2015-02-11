FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Telenor Q4 earnings, dividend miss expectations
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 11, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Telenor Q4 earnings, dividend miss expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to alerts)

OSLO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian mobile phone operator Telenor reported fourth-quarter earnings below expectations on Wednesday and proposed a dividend below market forecasts even as it predicted solid growth for 2015.

Telenor, which has over 180 million subscribers across Europe and Asia, said its quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4 percent to 9.09 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.20 billion), missing expectations for 9.72 billion crowns.

The firm proposed paying a dividend of 7.30 crowns per share on its 2014 earnings, up from the previous year’s 7 crowns but missing analysts’ expectations for 7.77 crowns.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.