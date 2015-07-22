RPT-Telenor Q2 operating profit a touch below forecast, keeps 2015 outlook

(Repeats with no changes to text)

OSLO, July 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian mobile phone operator Telenor reported second-quarter earnings a touch below expectations on Wednesday but kept its full year revenue and margin guidance and said its rapid growth in Myanmar continued.

Telenor, which has over 190 million subscribers across Europe and Asia, said its reported adjusted quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 11 percent to 10.57 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.30 billion) compared to expectations for 10.77 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts..

EBITDA for Myanmar, where the firm launched only last year, jumped to 479 million crowns from a loss of 83 million crowns a year ago and well above forecasts for 202 million crowns.

The firm kept its outlook for this year’s revenues to grow by 5 to 7 percent and an EBITDA margin in a range of 34 to 36 percent. ($1 = 8.1068 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)