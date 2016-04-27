FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Norway's Telenor Q1 beats forecasts
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 5:26 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Norway's Telenor Q1 beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to reflect that a Vimpelcom stake sale is not expected in the next twelve months)

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor reported first-quarter earnings that beat forecasts on Wednesday and repeated its guidance for 2016.

Telenor’s adjusted quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 11.69 billion crowns ($1.43 billion) from 10.59 billion a year ago, slightly ahead of expectations for 11.28 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll.

The company said its 33-percent stake in Vimpelcom, which it hopes to sell, will continue to be accounted for as an associated company.

$1 = 8.1665 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.