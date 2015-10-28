UPDATE 1-Telenor Q3 profit beats forecast, cuts 2015 outlook

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA NOK 11.9 bln vs fcast NOK 11.4 bln

* Revises down 2015 revenue and EBITDA margin outlook

* Says changed outlook due to failed merger in Denmark (Adds detail, background on failed Danish merger)

OSLO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian mobile phone operator Telenor reported third-quarter core earnings above expectations on Wednesday but revised down its full-year revenue and margin guidance citing a failed merger in Denmark.

Telenor and Sweden’s TeliaSonera recently abandoned their planned merger in Denmark because of stiff opposition from European regulators.

Telenor, which has almost 200 million subscribers across Europe and Asia, said it expects full year revenue to grow by 5 percent, down from a previous range of 5-7 percent. It now expects EBITDA margin in the range of 34-35 percent from an earlier view of 34-36 percent.

“The adjusted outlook is primarily a consequence of the inclusion of the Danish operation,” the firm said in a statement.

Telenor said its adjusted quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 15 percent to 11.85 billion Norwegian crowns, beating expectations of 11.40 billion crowns.

As previously announced, the firm took a 5.4 billion crowns non-cash impairment charge in the quarter as a result of a planned sale of its stake in Vimpelcom, resulting in a net loss of 1.77 billion crowns against a profit of 2.59 billion a year earlier.

Telenor, owned 54 percent by the Norwegian state, has long been in open conflict with Vimpelcom’s other major shareholder, Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, over control of the company and its strategy, to the point where it became a diplomatic issue between Oslo and Moscow. On Oct 5 Telenor put its 33 percent stake in Vimpelcom up for sale. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Kavita Chandran)