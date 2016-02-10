FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Norway's Telenor 2016 revenue guidance lags forecast
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 10, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Norway's Telenor 2016 revenue guidance lags forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA NOK 10.86 bln vs fcast NOK 10.99 bln

* Says 2016 revenue to grow by 2-4 pct, Reuters fcast was 5.7 pct

* Sees fierce competition in some key Asian markets (Adds detail)

OSLO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Revenues in Norwegian mobile phone operator Telenor will grow less than anticipated this year, partly due to increased competitions in some key Asian markets, as it reported fourth-quarter core earning in line with forecasts on Wednesday.

In its first published guidance for 2016, Telenor said it expected full-year revenue to grow by 2-4 percent, against five percent in 2015. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected 2016 revenue growth of 5.7 percent.

The firm expects its operating margin before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to ease to a range of 33-34 percent in 2016, against 34-35 percent in 2015. Capital expenditure as a proportion of revenues, excluding licences and spectrum, is expected in the range of 17-19 percent, like it was in 2015.

“Telenor expects ... fierce competition and headwinds in key markets like Thailand and Malaysia (to) put pressure on EBITDA margin expectations,” the firm said in a statement.

Telenor’s adjusted quarterly EBITDA rose to 10.86 billion crowns ($1.27 billion) in the fourth quarter from 9.32 billion crowns a year ago, against expectations for 10.99 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Telenor has around 200 million subscribers across Europe and Asia.

$1 = 8.5724 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.