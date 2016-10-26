UPDATE 1-Telenor keeps outlook as Q3 core earnings beat forecast; net result plunges

(Adds more on India, Vimpelcom impairments, detail)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa :

* Telenor says outlook for 2016 is unchanged: organic revenue growth in the range of 1 pct to 2 pct, EBITDA margin of around 35 pct and a capex to sales ratio, excluding licences, of around 17 pct

* Q3 adjusted ebitda nok 12.5 billion (Reuters poll nok 11.93 billion) vs NOK 11.85 bln in Q3 2015

* Q3 revenues NOK 32.8 billion (Reuters poll nok 32.79 billion) vs NOK 31.84 bln in Q3 2015

* Q3 net loss NOK 4.0 bln vs NOK loss 1.05 bln in q3 2015

* Q3 net income attributable to Telenor ASA equity shareholders was minus NOK 4.8 billion, or NOK 4.7 billion when adjusting for the effects related to VimpelCom Ltd., India and other items

* VimpelCom impairment during the third quarter 2016, including the impairment of NOK 0.7 billion related to the disposal, amounts to NOK 2.4 billion

* Telenor: Based on recent observations in indian market, fair value of licences in india has been assessed, resulting in an impairment loss of nok 4.0 billion

* Telenor says continuing to evaluate options in India

* A key highlight this quarter is encouraging sign of data monetisation in Bangladesh and Pakistan

* While Norway was impacted by lower roaming revenues, we experienced solid uptake on our new mobile tariffs. High-speed broadband in Norway and Sweden performed well during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)