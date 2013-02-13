FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telenor Q4 profit misses, takes big Danish charge
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 13, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Telenor Q4 profit misses, takes big Danish charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mobile telecoms firm Telenor reported fourth-quarter earnings slightly behind expectations on Wednesday and took a large impairment charge related to its Danish operations, it said.

Telenor’s fourth quarter operating profit rose to 4.498 billion Norwegian crowns ($819.73 million) from 3.533 billion a year earlier but came behind analysts’ expectation for 4.597 billion crowns.

Dragging its bottom line lower, the firm also took a 4 billion crown impairment related to its Danish operations as its reassessed the value of the subsidiary in light of fierce competition, lower revenues and weaker margins. ($1 = 5.4872 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.