FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Telenor Q2 in line, to buy back 3 pct of shares
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 24, 2012 / 5:11 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Telenor Q2 in line, to buy back 3 pct of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 24 (Reuters) - Telenor, the Norwegian mobile phone operator with over 150 million subscribers across Europe and Asia, reported second quarter operating profit in line with expectations on Tuesday and announced a share buyback.

Telenor said its second-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 32 percent to 4.29 billion Norwegian crowns, spot on expectations for 4.29 billion in a recent poll of analysts.

Telenor added it would buy back around 47 million of its shares, or around 3 percent of all shares.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.