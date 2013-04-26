FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 26, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Telenor cuts revenue guidance after Q1 hits expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms company Telenor reported first-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Friday and slightly lowered its revenue growth outlook after a slower quarter.

Telenor’s first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8.5 percent to 8.42 billion Norwegian crowns and came in line with analysts’ expectation for 8.45 billion crowns.

It now sees annual organic revenue growth of 2 to 4 percent, below a previous guidance for 3 to 5 percent.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

