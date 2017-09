OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms group Telenor reported fourth-quarter core profit below expectations on Wednesday and said it expected stable margins in 2014.

State-controlled Telenor’s adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation rose 9.6 percent to 8.99 billion crowns ($1.47 billion), missing expectations for 9.20 billion crowns in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 6.1124 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)