July 23, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's Telenor lifts margin guidance after Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor reported second-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Wednesday and lifted its full year EBITDA margin guidance.

Telenor’s second-quarter reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation (EBITDA) rose 7.5 percent to 9.42 billion crowns ($1.52 billion), in line with expectations for 9.40 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The firm said it now expects its full year EBITDA margin to beat the 2013 level, lifting its outlook after earlier predicting a steady margin.

$1 = 6.1872 Norwegian Kroner Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche

