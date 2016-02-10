FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telenor CEO says India strategy hinges on mobile frequency price
February 10, 2016

Telenor CEO says India strategy hinges on mobile frequency price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian mobile phone operator Telenor will reconsider its India strategy if buying more frequencies in the country becomes unaffordable, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said while presenting the company’s fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday.

“The future of the Indian operation will depend on additional spectrum. There is a plan coming and we’re going to have a pragmatic and prudent approach. They are planning to put a lot of spectrum up for auction,” Brekke said.

“If we can’t justify the revenue return on spectrum prices, we will consider all other alternatives,” he added.

Telenor has 42.6 million customers in India but has struggled to turn a profit in the country. (Reporting by Henrik Stolen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

