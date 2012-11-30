FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia court dismisses anti-monopoy case against Telenor
November 30, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Russia court dismisses anti-monopoy case against Telenor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Friday dismissed claims brought against Norway’s Telenor by Russia’s competition watchdog, Telenor said on Friday.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) last week dropped its case against Telenor for raising its stake in Vimpelcom, paving the way for the Russian mobile firm to resume dividend payments.

“Today, the Court accepted the FAS’s withdrawal of its claims, terminated the case and lifted all injunctions that were in effect,” Telenor said in a statement.

The FSA filed a lawsuit in April to contest Telenor’s dominant stake in Vimpelcom whose strategic importance, the regulator believed, required it be kept free of foreign control.

