RPT-Telenor buys Tele2 fiber and cable business in Sweden
October 23, 2013 / 6:22 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Telenor buys Tele2 fiber and cable business in Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to cover additional alert)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms group Telenor said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Tele2’s fiber and cable television business in Sweden for a total of 775 million Swedish crowns ($122 million).

It said the acquisition, which includes a portfolio of nearly 400,000 households, would contribute significantly to strengthen its position as a leading provider of fixed broadband and television.

“This topic is priority for us and our new customers and employees will play a vital role in our business going forward,” Lars-Ake Norling, CEO of Telenor Sweden, said in a statement.

All 68 employees will be transferred to Telenor.

$1 = 6.3715 Swedish crowns

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
