6 months ago
Telenor to roll out Google's new messaging service in Asia, Europe
February 16, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 6 months ago

Telenor to roll out Google's new messaging service in Asia, Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it partnered with Telenor ASA to roll out Rich Communications Services (RCS), an upgraded messaging service, to the Norwegian telecommunications company's subscribers in Asia and Europe.

The messaging service includes features such as group chats, photo sharing and read receipts among other things, Google said in its official blog. bit.ly/2lOa96s

Google said these features would come as standard on its Android operating system.

Telenor subscribers, who already have Google's Messenger app on their phones, would automatically get access to RCS services through an app update, Google said.

The internet giant said it plans to roll out RCS in more countries in the coming months.

Telenor could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

