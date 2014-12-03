FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TDC CEO says competitors' merger will improve Danish telecoms market
December 3, 2014

TDC CEO says competitors' merger will improve Danish telecoms market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Denmark’s biggest telecom operator TDC expects a merger of the Danish operations of rivals Telenor and TeliaSonera to help the sector focus on more than pricing, Chief Executive Carsten Dilling said on Wednesday.

“We have no expectations of this aggravating competition, quite the contrary. This will create a broader competition when it comes to quality and innovation instead of the unilateral focus on pricing,” Dilling told Reuters.

Reporting by Annabella Nielsen; editing by Jason Neely

