OSLO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor, Sweden’s Teliasonera and TelcoData have won frequencies in a Norwegian mobile broadband spectrum auction, the Nordic country’s Post and Telecommunications Authority said in a statement on Friday.

In a separate statement, Sweden’s Tele2 said it had not won frequencies in the Norwegian auction. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)