Telenor's Thai unit dtac reports weak Q4 earnings
February 10, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Telenor's Thai unit dtac reports weak Q4 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor’s Thai subsidiary dtac reported fourth-quarter earnings below forecasts on Tuesday and said it expected low single digit revenue growth this year.

Dtac’s quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell to 1.48 billion crowns ($195 million) from 1.52 billion a year earlier, missing expectations for 1.76 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“In 2015, dtac expects low single digit service revenue growth excluding interconnect (in local currency), an EBITDA margin in-line with 2014 and capex of minimum THB 14 billion,” Telenor said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

