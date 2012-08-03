FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Company Law Board orders Telenor JV to halt asset auction
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 3, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

India Company Law Board orders Telenor JV to halt asset auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - India’s Company Law Board on Friday ordered Telenor’s mobile phone joint venture in the country not to proceed with a planned auction of its assets until its next hearing, after the Norwegian mobile carrier’s minority partner Unitech Ltd sought to stop the sale.

The Company Law Board, a quasi-judicial body, is due to hear the case again on Aug. 8.

In an auction notice on Wednesday, the joint venture, which operates under the Uninor brand, invited potential bidders to express interest by Aug. 6 and said its majority owner, Norway’s Telenor, was willing to bid in the auction.

Norway’s Telenor and property company Unitech have been at loggerheads after Uninor’s operating permits were ordered to be revoked by India’s Supreme Court, which ruled all permits awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be quashed in September.

Telenor has blamed Unitech for losing the current licences and is seeking to scrap the joint venture. It has said it would either leave India or buy out Unitech and migrate the business to a new entity to buy fresh permits under a new round of licensing.

Unitech has contested Telenor’s moves and has said it has veto rights to block any asset transfer. (Writing by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.