India Company Law Board OKs intl arbitration in Telenor-Unitech case
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 12, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

India Company Law Board OKs intl arbitration in Telenor-Unitech case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 12 (Reuters) - India’s Company Law Board has allowed Unitech Ltd’s plea to move a case on a dispute over its telecoms joint venture with Norway’s Telenor for international arbitration in Singapore, the Norwegian company said on Thursday.

Unitech last month sought the Company Law Board’s approval to move the case to an arbitration panel.

“While (we) will now consider our next legal options, it is very clear that Telenor Group will do all that is necessary to secure the future of Uninor’s employees, customers and partners,” a Telenor spokesman said in a statement to Reuters.

The joint venture operates under the Uninor brand name. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)

