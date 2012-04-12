FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Telenor-Unitech dispute referred for intl arbitration
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 12, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Telenor-Unitech dispute referred for intl arbitration

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* India Company Law Board refers case for arbitration in Singapore

* Telenor says to challenge order in a higher court (Adds details, background)

NEW DELHI, April 12 (Reuters) - India’s Company Law Board has allowed Unitech Ltd’s plea to refer a dispute over its telecoms joint venture with Norway’s Telenor for arbitration in Singapore, potentially delaying a resolution.

Telenor said in a statement it was “surprised” by the Company Law Board’s order and would challenge it in a higher court, adding its intention remained to establish a new venture in India.

Telenor is seeking to scrap the joint venture and migrate its business to a new company to seek fresh operating licences, after the JV’s telecoms permits were ordered to be revoked by India’s Supreme Court, which in February declared all permits awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale “illegal and quashed”.

Unitech has opposed Telenor’s move and has said the Norwegian company cannot unilaterally scrap the joint venture agreement and that it had veto right to block any asset transfer.

Both sides had separately approached the Company Law Board over the dispute. Unitech last month appealed to the quasi-judiciary body to refer the case for international arbitration in Singapore, citing provisions in their shareholder agreement.

Unitech said in a separate statement on Thursday it was “pleased” by the Company Law Board’s order and that their shareholders’ agreement “clearly defines” a dispute resolution mechanism.

Telenor owns 67.25 percent of the joint venture, which operates under the Uninor brand name, with Unitech holding the remainder. With 41 million customers at end-February, the JV ranks eighth in a market of 15 mobile carriers.

Shares in Unitech, a real estate company, rose as much as 6.3 percent after the news. At 0828 GMT, the shares were trading 3.4 percent up at 29.30 rupees. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.