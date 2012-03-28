FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telenor India JV: Unitech shares in venture "attached" by tax dept
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 6 years

Telenor India JV: Unitech shares in venture "attached" by tax dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 28 (Reuters) - Telenor’s Indian mobile phone joint venture said on Wednesday it has received notices from the country’s tax office stating that Unitech Ltd’s shares in the venture have been “attached”.

The joint venture, which operates under the Uninor brand name, did not give details. It, however, said in a statement the move would not have any effect on the operations of the telecoms company.

Telenor owns 67.25 percent in the venture, while Indian real estate company Unitech owns the remainder. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.