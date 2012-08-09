FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Company Law Board rules against Telenor JV asset sale plan
August 9, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

India's Company Law Board rules against Telenor JV asset sale plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - India’s Company Law Board ruled on Thursday that Telenor’s joint venture in the country cannot go ahead with a planned auction of its assets, according to an order seen by Reuters, after the Norwegian mobile carrier’s minority partner Unitech Ltd challenged the sale.

The cellular phone joint venture, which operates under the Uninor brand, invited potential bidders to express interest by Aug. 8 and had said its majority owner, Norway’s Telenor, was willing to bid in the auction.

The Company Law Board, a quasi-judicial body, had last week told the joint venture not to proceed with the auction until a further order.

Uninor had challenged the Company Law Board in Delhi High Court, which, in a modified order, allowed it to seek interests from potential bidders for the sale.

The joint venture’s auction plan is seen as a move by Telenor to buy out Unitech and rebuild the business, which is set to lose its radio frequency operating licences after a Supreme Court order. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
