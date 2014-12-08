FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Telenor CEO resigns from VimpelCom's board
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Telenor CEO resigns from VimpelCom's board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, share price, background)

OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Telenor said on Monday its chief executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas had stepped down from the supervisory board of U.S.-listed VimpelCom.

Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom, Uzbekistan’s biggest mobile operator by subscribers, said in March it was being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Dutch authorities.

Telenor holds 33 percent of the economic interests in VimpelCom and 43 percent of the voting rights.

“By stepping down from the supervisory board of VimpelCom, Jon Fredrik Baksaas will eliminate any potential conflict of interest under the circumstances,” it said.

“Corruption allegations and speculations are serious and Telenor as a minority owner will continue to take necessary actions to protect its interests,” the Norwegian telecoms firm said in a statement.

Baksaas said: ”I am stepping down from the VimpelCom board to solely focus on protecting Telenor’s position.

“As an owner in VimpelCom we will assist the ongoing investigations.”

Telenor said in November it would like to shed its VimpelCom stake, but that to sell at the current share price would “rob” Telenor’s shareholders.

VimpelCom shares were trading at $4.29 per share by 1645 GMT on Monday, 7.3 percent down from the previous session.

Telenor’s shares were down less than one percent at 152.8 Norwegian krone ($21). ($1 = 7.1643 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.