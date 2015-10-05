FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telenor CEO says not been in touch with potential Vimpelcom buyers
October 5, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Telenor CEO says not been in touch with potential Vimpelcom buyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor has not yet been in touch with potential buyers of its shares in Vimpelcom, the firm’s chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

“As the new chief executive I was asked to hold a review of our strategic positions. We concluded that we’re no longer served by holding a minority position in Vimpelcom,” Brekke said.

Asked if any contacts with buyers had been made, he said “no”.

“We’re just announcing that we’re starting the (sales) process. We know it will take time, there is no pressure,” Brekke added. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

