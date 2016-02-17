FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telenor says takes "very seriously" Vimpelcom's acknowledgement 
February 17, 2016 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor said on Wednesday it is taking very seriously that Vimpelcom, in which it is a shareholder, has acknowledged it broke U.S. and Dutch laws.

“Corruption is unacceptable, and Telenor takes it very seriously that Vimpelcom now seems to acknowledge certain violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and relevant Dutch Laws,” Telenor said in a statement.

“Telenor is unable to give any further comments to Vimpelcom’s prospective settlements until they are finally approved and publicly available.”

Earlier on Wednesday Vimpelcom announced it had reached a settlement with Dutch and U.S. authorities over the probe these countries conducted regarding its business activities in Uzbekistan.  (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

