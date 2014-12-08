FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telenor's CEO resigns from Vimpelcom's board amid probe
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Telenor's CEO resigns from Vimpelcom's board amid probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Telenor said on Monday its Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas has stepped down from the supervisory board of the U.S.-listed Vimpelcom over a corruption probe related to Vimpelcom’s entry into the Uzbekistan market.

“Corruption allegations and speculations are serious and Telenor as a minority owner will continue to take necessary actions to protect its interests,” the Norwegian telecoms firm, which holds 33 percent stake in Vimpelcom, said in a statement.

“By stepping down from the supervisory board of Vimpelcom, Jon Fredrik Baksaas will eliminate any potential conflict of interest under the circumstances,” it added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.