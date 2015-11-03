Telenor says VimpelCom provision increases concerns

OSLO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms company Telenor said on Tuesday a provision announced by international telecoms group VimpelCom, of which Telenor owns 33 percent, increased the firm’s concerns.

“Telenor Group sees VimpelCom’s announcement today as a serious development that significantly increases our concerns in relation to the potential outcome of the still ongoing investigations,” Telenor said in a statement.

VimpelCom said on Tuesday it will take a provision of $900 million in relation to an ongoing investigation by U.S. and Dutch authorities into its business in Uzbekistan. . (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)