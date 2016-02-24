FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telenor vows reform after Vimpelcom corruption probe
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2016 / 7:56 PM / 2 years ago

Telenor vows reform after Vimpelcom corruption probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Telenor’s newly-appointed Chairwoman Gunn Waersted promised an overhaul of the Norwegian telecoms operator on Wednesday in response to a corruption settlement by Vimpelcom‘s, in which it owns a stake.

Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom announced on Feb. 18 it would pay $795 million to resolve U.S. and Dutch probes into a bribery scheme in Uzbekistan, in the second largest global anti-corruption settlement in history.

“We must learn from this case and see what we should do to avoid such situations in the future,” Waersted told reporters, describing the case as “unacceptable”.

Telenor is now awaiting the outcome of an investigation by auditors Deloitte into the company’s handling of the investment.

The Norwegian government holds a 54-percent stake in Telenor, which in turn owns one third of the shares in Vimpelcom. Telenor last year put its shares up for sale but has not reported any progress since.

“Telenor says it could and should have handled this case better,” Norway’s Trade and Industry Minister Monica Maeland told reporters following a meeting with Waersted. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.