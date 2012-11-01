FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telenor says now has "pragmatic" view of Vimpelcom stake
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 7:25 AM / 5 years ago

Telenor says now has "pragmatic" view of Vimpelcom stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor would take a “pragmatic” stance if it received a bid for its 43-percent stake in Vimpelcom, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“It depends on whether somebody is interested in buying. It is a large stake worth somewhere between 35 and 40 billion Norwegian crowns ($6.13-$7.01 billion),” Telenor spokesman Dag Melgaard said.

“What we are saying now is that if there is a bid, we will have a pragmatic stance,” he added.

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Altimo earlier this week bought a 6 percent stake in Vimpelcom from a vehicle of Ukrainian tycoon Viktor Pinchuk, becoming the largest shareholder with 47.85 percent of the shares.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.