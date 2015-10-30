FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway industry minister fires Telenor chairman over Vimpelcom
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Norway industry minister fires Telenor chairman over Vimpelcom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The chairman of Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor has resigned after losing the trust of its main shareholder, the Norwegian state, the company and the Norwegian industry minister said on Friday.

“I no longer have trust in the chairman of Telenor,” Industry Minister Monica Maeland said in a statement.

She said the loss of confidence was caused by the way Telenor chairman Svein Aaser has handled the probe by police of Vimpelcom’s activities in Uzbekistan.

Vimpelcom is partly owned by Telenor. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.