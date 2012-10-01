FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telenor share buy violates injunction-Russia watchdog
October 1, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Telenor share buy violates injunction-Russia watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s anti-trust agency, which has filed a lawsuit to block Telenor from increasing its stake in Russian mobile operator Vimpelcom , said the Norwegian company was in violation of an injuction by a Russian court.

Telenor said on Monday it had taken delivery of 71 million shares in Vimpelcom from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris.

“I regret this, because an injunction by a Russian court has been violated,” Igor Artemyev, head of Russia’s Anti-Monopoly Service, said in comments issued by the service’s press office.

“Unfortunately we cannot add anything for now.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
