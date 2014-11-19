FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia has sent expression of interest for Metroweb stake-sources
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia has sent expression of interest for Metroweb stake-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has sent an expression of interest for a controlling stake in Italian fibre optic provider Metroweb to infrastructure fund F2i, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

One of the sources said Telecom Italia had not given indications on the price it would be prepared to pay for the stake. Vodafone has also expressed interest and may take part in a bidding auction for the company, the two sources said.

Metroweb, F2i and Telecom Italia were not immediately available for a comment while a spokesman for Vodafone in Italy declined to comment.

The chief executive of Vodafone, Vittorio Colao, said last week he would “take a look at” Metroweb if it were put up for sale, adding that he would only pursue a deal under the right conditions.

Telecom Italia has given a mandate to CEO Marco Patuano to negotiate the acquisition of the Metroweb stake, which would help the group boost investment in faster networks, a source familiar with the matter had told Reuters last month.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.