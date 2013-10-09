FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telekom Austria set to pull out of SBB sale -source
October 9, 2013

Telekom Austria set to pull out of SBB sale -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA/FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria is set to pull out of the bidding for Serbian cable operator SBB due to uncertainty over how much the new mobile frequencies it is seeking back home will cost it, a source close to the matter said.

Results of an Austrian frequency auction likely to cost Telekom Austria hundreds of millions of euros are expected only next week, two industry sources said, but binding bids for SBB are due on Thursday, according to a financial source.

"As it looks at the moment, there won't be a bid," said the source close to the matter. Telekom Austria declined comment. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber in Vienna and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by Michael Shields)

