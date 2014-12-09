BRIEF-Teleperformance carries out a new $325 million US private placement

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Teleperformance SA :
* Teleperformance carries out a new $325 million US private placement
* Proceeds from private placement to reimburse a portion of bank debt incurred in connection with acquisition of Aegis USA Inc
* Fundraising took form of a US private placement with around a dozen of investors, and was carried out in two tranches
* First tranche is $160 million with a seven-year bullet maturity and a 3.64 percent coupon
* Second tranche is $165 million with a ten-year bullet maturity and a 3.98 percent coupon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)