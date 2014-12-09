FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teleperformance carries out a new $325 million US private placement
December 9, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Teleperformance carries out a new $325 million US private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Teleperformance SA :

* Teleperformance carries out a new $325 million US private placement

* Proceeds from private placement to reimburse a portion of bank debt incurred in connection with acquisition of Aegis USA Inc

* Fundraising took form of a US private placement with around a dozen of investors, and was carried out in two tranches

* First tranche is $160 million with a seven-year bullet maturity and a 3.64 percent coupon

* Second tranche is $165 million with a ten-year bullet maturity and a 3.98 percent coupon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

