Nov 12 (Reuters) - Teleperformance Sa

* Sees increase of FY 2014 EBITA margin to 9.7 pct versus 9.3 pct in 2013

* Q3 revenue of 708.1 million euros versus 587.3 million euros last year

* Raises annual like-for-like revenue growth target to at least 9 percent Source text: bit.ly/1un0UGO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)