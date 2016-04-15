FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Telepizza seeks to raise 550 million euros in its IPO
April 15, 2016

Spain's Telepizza seeks to raise 550 million euros in its IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 15 (Reuters) - Spanish fast-food company Telepizza said on Friday it plans to list with an issue worth 550 million euros ($621.34 million) through new shares and a secondary offering of existing shares by current lone shareholder Foodco Finance.

Telepizza said in its prospectus it planned to price its listing on the domestic stock market at between 7 euros and 9.5 euros per share when it floats on April 27.

The selling shareholder Foodco Finance expects to raise gross proceeds of 431.5 million euros from the sale of the existing offer shares, which would be used by the company to reduce debt. ($1 = 0.8852 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick)

