FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Telepizza says plans to list on domestic stock markets
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 5, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Spain's Telepizza says plans to list on domestic stock markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 5 (Reuters) - Spanish fast-food company Telepizza said on Tuesday it plans to list on domestic stock markets with an issue worth between 500 million and 600 million euros ($568 million-$681 million).

The company will issue new shares and make a secondary offering of existing shares by current sole shareholder Foodco Finance.

Proceeds from the listing would be used by the company to reduce debt, pay for transaction costs associated with the offering and pay and lend certain amounts to its managers under incentive plans, Telepizza said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.