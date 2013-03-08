RLPC-Distressed debt investors eye Spain's Telepizza - bankers

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Spanish pizza delivery firm Telepizza is attracting attention from investors in distressed debt as some of its lenders seek to sell their exposure to avoid a potential restructuring of loans and heavy losses, banking sources said.

A 20-million-euro ($26.2 million) block of Telepizza’s mezzanine loans has been put up for sale on Europe’s secondary loan market in an auction process and bids are due Friday afternoon, banking sources said.

The company’s junior debt is currently trading well below 70 percent of face value - broadly the level at which leveraged loans are considered to be distressed.

Its euro mezzanine loans were quoted at 43.5 percent of face value on Friday, according to Thomson Reuters LPC (TRLPC) data.

Telepizza’s euro payment-in-kind notes, meanwhile, have fallen rapidly in a short period of time and were quoted at 25 percent of face value on Friday compared with 38 percent of face value at the start of the year, according to TRLPC data.

“There is an on-going issue with the company as it has had problems for some time and now some lenders in the deal have had enough and want out,” one of the bankers said.

Private equity firm Permira acquired Telepizza in 2006 for 962 million euros backed by 726 million euros of debt, according to TRLPC data. Permira was not immediately available to comment.

Some distressed debt investors have been looking to build up positions in Telepizza including Avenue Capital Group, Oakhill and Oaktree, bankers said.

Many bankers predict Telepizza will need to look at its debt structure and take action that could see junior leveraged loan lenders experience heavy losses.

“The view is that at some point in time Permira will need to go back to its lender group and discuss its debt situation. The sponsor is doing what it can to manage the business and ultimately senior lenders should be okay but lower down there will be pain and the valuation could break in the mezzanine,” a second banker said.

“Distressed investors are buying into it as it is a cheap way to get into the equity if a debt-for-equity swap takes place.”

Telepizza has around 70 percent of the pizza delivery market in Spain through its 630 owned and franchised outlets. In addition it has around 600 outlets internationally through its presence in Portugal, Poland, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Central America and the Middle East, according to Permira’s website.