Nov 11 (Reuters) - Tele Polska Holding SA :

* Said on Monday Q3 revenue was 59 mln zlotys versus 58.6 mln zlotys a year earlier

* Q3 operating profit 1.4 million zlotys versus 2 million zlotys a year earlier

* Q3 net profit 0.6 million zlotys versus 1.3 million zlotys a year earlier

* Confirms its 2014-2015 guidance

* Does not rule out possibility of future guidance revision due to lower than expected proceeds of E series share issue

