Oct 16 (Reuters) - TELES AG Informationstechnologien :

* Says nine-month revenue of 8.6 million euros versus 7.9 million euros year ago

* Says nine-month EBIT of -1.4 million euros versus -1.2 million euros year ago

* Says confirms forecast for FY 2014; expects to improve both revenue and earnings