REFILE-Teletech buys Bulgarian outsourcing company Sofica
#Market News
March 4, 2014 / 10:00 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Teletech buys Bulgarian outsourcing company Sofica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 4 (Reuters) - Customer services group Teletech Holdings has acquired Bulgarian outsourcing company Sofica Group for an undisclosed sum, it said on Tuesday.

Sofica Group’s 800 staff in Bulgaria and Macedonia will provide customer services in more than 18 languages for Teletech’s clients, the U.S. group said in a statement.

Outsourcing of IT and business services is a growing sector in the European Union’s poorest country, with investors attracted by cheap labour with strong language skills. The number of people employed in outsourcing increased by about 20 percent to more than 20,000 last year.

