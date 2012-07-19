TeleTech Holdings to end certain operations in Spain

July 19 (Reuters) - Business process outsourcing provider TeleTech Holdings Inc said it will stop certain operations in Spain by the end of July.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it would cease certain operations as a result of the “termination of contracts with clients”.

The company said its Spanish subsidiaries, which have about 1,400 employees, has commenced severance procedures with employees.

The company expects to take a total pre-tax restructuring charge of between $14 million and $17 million for severance and other shut-down costs in the quarter ended June 30.