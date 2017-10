MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa’s Emilio Azcarraga will step down as chief executive of the company but remain as chairman, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The decision was approved by the board on Thursday, the report said. Grupo Televisa, the world’s largest Spanish-language content producer, did not immediately respond to a request comment. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)